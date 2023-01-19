Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Declines By 37.5%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MRAAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 385,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Murata Manufacturing ( OTCMKTS:MRAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

