Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Declines By 37.5%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance
MRAAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 385,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.90.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.