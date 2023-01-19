Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Expands By 917.5%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 917.5% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
MTN Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 18,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,047. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.
About MTN Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTN Group (MTNOY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.