Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Expands By 97.7%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNARF remained flat at $11.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

