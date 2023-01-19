Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Decreases By 63.8%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 93,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,019. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.