Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Rises By 961.2%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 961.2% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 2.8 %

MAIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 291,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,467. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

