Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Grows By 787.0%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 787.0% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mexus Gold US Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MXSG remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,791,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,811,887. Mexus Gold US has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Mexus Gold US
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexus Gold US (MXSG)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.