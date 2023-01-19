Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 21.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 745,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 214,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,462. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.00% and a negative net margin of 515.88%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

