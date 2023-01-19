Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 21.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 745,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Marker Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 214,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,462. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.00% and a negative net margin of 515.88%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.
