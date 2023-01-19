Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Declines By 98.3%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCOA stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 27,466,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,172,117. Marijuana Company of America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States. The company offers hempSMART products comprising hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for temporary relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream to reduce minor discomfort and promote muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, a hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink through its web site and affiliate marketing programs.

