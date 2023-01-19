Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Declines By 98.3%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America Price Performance
MCOA stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 27,466,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,172,117. Marijuana Company of America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile
