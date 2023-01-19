Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Declines By 81.7%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the December 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LCLP remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,686,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,607,148. Life Clips has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

