Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Decreases By 71.7%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,735. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

Lenovo Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

