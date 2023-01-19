Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Drops By 40.4%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,718,500 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 4,564,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,185.0 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS JPHLF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Japan Post has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Japan Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Further Reading

