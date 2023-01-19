Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Increases By 286.4%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the December 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,269. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.