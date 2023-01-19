Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Decreases By 79.6%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VCV stock remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 56,017 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

