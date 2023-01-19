Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Decreases By 79.6%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VCV stock remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
