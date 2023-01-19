Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Expands By 900.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 1.9 %

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.