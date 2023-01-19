Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Declines By 95.8%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $8.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $237.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

