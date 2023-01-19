Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Declines By 53.6%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FJP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $50.95.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
