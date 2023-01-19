Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Declines By 53.6%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FJP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

