Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 84.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 71,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.46.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
