Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 84.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 71,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 789.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.