Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Drops By 93.1%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 63.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FDT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,473. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

