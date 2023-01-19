Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Decreases By 80.0%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Everest Consolidator Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.60% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

MNTN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 684,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

