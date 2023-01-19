Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Increases By 200.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $75,404.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

