Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Decreases By 32.6%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bridgetown Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Bridgetown stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 56,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,320. Bridgetown has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.
Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown
About Bridgetown
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgetown (BTWN)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.