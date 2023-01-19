Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Decreases By 32.6%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bridgetown Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bridgetown stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 56,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,320. Bridgetown has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

About Bridgetown

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTWN. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 143.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,861,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,003 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth approximately $15,928,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the third quarter worth approximately $14,648,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgetown by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 841,222 shares during the period.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

