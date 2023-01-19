Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Drops By 56.3%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNPQY. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($65.22) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($70.65) to €67.00 ($72.83) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 413,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $38.41.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

