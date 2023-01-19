Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Increases By 474.2%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a growth of 474.2% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 716,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, COO Katherine Rubenstein purchased 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,044.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $80,044.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $83,822.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $166,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BXSL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.40. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.35.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 51.09% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $226.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 99.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXSL. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

