Short Interest in Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Rises By 41.5%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFFBF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Investec lowered shares of Biffa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Biffa Price Performance

Shares of BFFBF stock remained flat at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Biffa has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Featured Articles

