Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Decreases By 37.6%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 27,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. 46,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,622. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BCE

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

