Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Drops By 57.8%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $10.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

