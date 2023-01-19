Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Rises By 40.4%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BDORY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 578,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,234. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

