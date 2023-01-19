Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Declines By 34.9%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of AYLA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 137,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.98.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.13% and a negative net margin of 2,341.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
