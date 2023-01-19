Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Decreases By 31.6%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
Axtel stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Axtel Company Profile
