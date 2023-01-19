Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 51.5%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASBFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.
Shares of ASBFY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,598. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
