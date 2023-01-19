Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Decreases By 95.2%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 1.7 %
APNHY stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Aspen Pharmacare
