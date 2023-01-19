Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Decreases By 95.2%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 1.7 %

APNHY stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

