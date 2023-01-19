Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of SHECY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,032. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.