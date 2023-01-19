SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of SHIMAMURA stock remained flat at 93.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of 93.74 and a 1-year high of 93.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 83.69.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

