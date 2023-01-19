Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,205,500 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 672,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.5 days.
Shares of SHERF remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,452. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHERF. TD Securities increased their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
