Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in December

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHZHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,756. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.