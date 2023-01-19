Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in December

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHZHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,756. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

