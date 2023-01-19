Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Performance
Sharing Economy International stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,014. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
