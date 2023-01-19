Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Performance

Sharing Economy International stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,014. Sharing Economy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

