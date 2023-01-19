Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Shares Up 5.4%

Sezzle Inc. (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.39. 61,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 15,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

