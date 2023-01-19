SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 6,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 241,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Specifically, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,262,567.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,382 shares of company stock worth $1,197,785.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

SES AI Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SES AI by 1,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 497,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

