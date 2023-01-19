Serum Price Up 139.5% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 139.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $55.60 million and approximately $190.58 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00428890 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,329.43 or 0.30104934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00760986 BTC.

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.