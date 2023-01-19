Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.61 and last traded at 1.61, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.47.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

