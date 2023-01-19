Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Sekisui Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Sekisui Chemical stock remained flat at $68.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Sekisui Chemical has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

About Sekisui Chemical

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products, high performance plastics, and medical businesses. The company manufactures PVC pipes and fittings, polyethylene pipes and fittings, plastic valves, pipeline renewal materials and methods, reinforced plastic composite pipes, and water storage tanks; building materials, including rain gutters and exterior materials, nursing care equipment, and unit baths; and high-grade plastic sheet, fiber-reinforced foamed urethane, soundproof material, blow mold container, construction materials, and functional tatami.

