Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of International Money Express worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in International Money Express by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $451,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,445 shares in the company, valued at $582,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express Price Performance

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

International Money Express stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $902.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

