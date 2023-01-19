Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $230,115. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $697.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

