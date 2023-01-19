Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Carriage Services worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,587.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $267,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

