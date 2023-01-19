Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Malibu Boats worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $302.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

