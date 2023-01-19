Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $583.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.