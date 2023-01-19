Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 173,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $490,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $51,096.24. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,852.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $490,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $582,151. Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

