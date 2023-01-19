Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,337 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of The RMR Group worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 149,209 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 147.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $2,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 72,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $242.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.