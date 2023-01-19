Seiren Games Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,470.25 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $11,470.25 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00427148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.52 or 0.29982613 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00776002 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

