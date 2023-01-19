Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Secom Stock Performance
Shares of SOMLY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.37.
Secom Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secom (SOMLY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.