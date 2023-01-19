Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Secom Stock Performance

Shares of SOMLY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

